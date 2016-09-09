 
Guwahati, Friday, September 09, 2016
Serena holds off Halep to reach semifinals


Serena Williams of the United States in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the US Open women’s singles quarterfinal match in New York, on Wednesday.
 NEW YORK, Sept 8: Serena Williams fended off a determined challenge from Simona Halep, downing the fifth-seeded Romanian 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the US Open semifinals.

World number one Williams, seeking a record seventh US Open title and 23rd Grand Slam crown, fired 18 aces en route to the triumph last night, which set up a meeting with first-time Grand Slam semifinalist Karolina Pliskova for a place in Saturday’s championship match.

But she made her task against the 2014 French Open finalist harder with 43 unforced errors and Halep, firing on all cylinders from the baseline took advantage.

The Romanian became the first player in the tournament to break Williams’s serve, and the first to take a set off the top seed.

But after failing to convert any of a dozen break points in the second set, Williams regained control in the third with a break for 3-1 and steamed home from there.

“I knew I could play a lot better,” Williams said of her frustration in a second set that lasted 65 minutes. “She kept going for her shots – she stepped it up.”

Williams’s semifinal against Pliskova promises more fireworks. The 10th-seeded Czech leads the WTA tour in aces this year.

After surviving a match point en route to a fourth-round victory over Venus Williams, Pliskova beat 18-year-old Croatian Ana Konjuh 6-2, 6-2. – AFP

