Addressing the participants, Nagaland Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha said the marathon run would ignite the spirit of entrepreneurship, thereby creating wealth to have a better standard of living.

He said the economic activities in Nagaland basically take place through the government whereas in the global scenario money is generated through entrepreneurship. He said Tourism and IT sector in the State has the potential to to promote entrepreneurs.

Nigel Eastwood, a UK businessman, the man behind organising the event, said the Northeastern States with 50 million population have aspirations that need to be fulfilled by home grown entrepreneurs.

With the Act East Policy, big brands from China, Thailand and other countries are likely to capture the business opportunities in the North East. “Therefore we should galvanise each and every individual to prepare for the challenges. Now couldn’t be a better time,” Nigel remarked.

The event is being organised in four cities, namely, Shillong, Guwahati, Kohima and Imphal to promote North East entrepreneurs.