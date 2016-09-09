A two-time lawmaker from Tuting-Yingkiong constituency, Libang was the lone candidate to file papers for the post, which was vacated by Tenzing Norbu Thongdok who was elected as Speaker on July 20 last.

Libang made a maiden entry into the Assembly in 2009 on NCP ticket defeating former Chief Minister Gegong Apang. Later, he shifted his allegiance to Congress. He was re-elected in 2014.

Speaker Thongdok declared him elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker.

Felicitating Libang on being elected his deputy, the Speaker exuded confidence that he would discharge his duties according to the best parliamentary traditions.

Congratulating Libang, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who along with Leader of Opposition Tamiyo Taga escorted him to the Chair, said that being the sincere and experienced leader, Libang was the unanimous choice for Deputy Speaker’s post by the Congress Legislature Party.

Reciprocating the members’ gestures, the Deputy Speaker assured the House that he would not let them down but would adhere to all the constitutional procedures while discharging his duties.