 
Guwahati, Friday, September 09, 2016
Zeliang receives Environment award
Correspondent
 DIMAPUR, Sept 8 - Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang received an award for Environmental Development during the 4th Edition of Pangkor Dialogue at Ipoh city in Malaysian State of Perak, on September 6.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, the award was presented to him in a glittering function attended by hundreds of renowned global leaders, academicians and personalities from various parts of the world. Zeliang was recognised by the Dialogue organisers, Institute Darul Rudzuan in collaboration with Malaysian Government, for the efforts made by the people of Nagaland for environmental preservation and promotion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, in his keynote address, narrated the efforts of the Naga people to make Nagaland the Amur Falcon capital of the world and how Nagas, lived in close proximity and dependent on nature.

