Manipur Government had declared Khomdram as a wanted man for having links with proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in June last. After his arrest, he had been undergoing medical treatment at the security ward of JNIMS here since August 31.

The district and sessions court of Imphal West released the former JCILPS leader on bail on furnishing bond of Rs 20,000 and two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.