The resolution for ratification of the Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill, 2014, moved by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance portfolio, was passed by voice vote following a brief discussion, for which a two-day ‘special’ House session was convened.

Already passed by both Houses of Parliament, the GST Bill envisages introduction of a uniform tax system for the entire country.

The Central Government has set April 1, 2017 as target for rolling out GST, considered as the biggest tax reform.

Taking part in the discussion, Leader of Opposition Tamiyo Taga made the submission that since the GST Bill has already been ratified by 19 States it should be passed by the State Assembly without discussions.

Describing Goods and Service Tax as “comprehensive indirect tax”, Congress member and ex-Minister Wanglin Lowangdong said with the citizens overburdened by taxes, the GST would bring a good playing field for revenue generation for the country and the State in particular.

He suggested for imparting training to the State Government officers on GST for effective implementation of the tax reform.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Kameng Dolo described the GST Bill as one of the best after Indian Independence saying it would remove the ‘confusing’ tax system.

Terming GST as “a major tax reform”, Congress member Mutchu Mithi said it would facilitate growth process in Arunachal, which is largely a consuming State.

After the discussion, Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok put the resolution to vote which was unanimously adopted by voice vote.