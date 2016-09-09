The cloud-based app issues and stores soft copies of documents in digital form. The same can also be verified using the app, by a government or enforcement official. The welcome move is part of the Digital India initiative of the Central Government, which is jointly executed by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry and Information and Technology Ministry.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Information and Technology Minister, launched the app on Wednesday. It is aimed at creating paperless governance and reducing the hassles in issuing of documents.

The app will also enable users to carry driving licence and registration certificates on mobile and tablet devices. Enforcing officials can also verify the certificates and documents using the app. Besides these functions, even registration of vehicles can also be done through the app.

The DigiLocker app will have a data of 19 crore vehicle registrations and 10 crore driving licences of the country. Additionally, eSign-ing can also be done through the app for self-attestation.

In order to use the app, one needs to have a valid Aadhar card connected to the mobile number of the user. The official, at the other end, also needs to have the app to verify the documents and he can also penalize the user for any violation on the app itself.

Despite thousands of fake apps springing up on Google PlayStore, the DigiLocker app published by MeitY, Government of India, on top of the search results is the original app. So, be sure to download only this app, as others are fake.

Credits: http://www.vicky.in/car/