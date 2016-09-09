 
Guwahati, Friday, September 09, 2016
‘Evening with Doctor’
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 8 - The weekly ‘Evening with Doctor’ programme of the Guwahati Press Club (GPC) for journalists and their families will be supported this week by city-based GNRC Hospitals.

Cardiologist Dr Rajib Das and health workers from the GNRC Hospitals will join the evening OPD programme scheduled to start at 5 pm on September 10. The initiative provides free medical consultations to the members of the press club along with members of their families.

The OPD programme will be attended by physicians from Narayana Super Specialty Hospital, Apollo Chennai Hospital, Nemcare Hospital, etc.

“Anyone related to journalism is encouraged to take advantage of it,” said a GPC statement.

