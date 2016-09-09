



Addressing mediapersons at the Guwahati Press Club today, Fr VM Thomas, Provincial, Guwahati province, as well as chairman, Mother Teresa Canonisation Celebration Committee, said that under the prevailing situation it is pertinent to promote values such as love and giving.

The Archdiocese of Guwahati with support from religious institutions and Rotary Club, has chalked out an elaborate agenda to mark the occasion. ‘Mother Teresa Peace Rally’ is scheduled for September 9. Students from over 30 schools will take part in this programme, which will be followed by ‘Mother Teresa Fest’ at the Don Bosco School playground.

“She was an icon of compassion for all, especially for the lepers, sick, the dying, destitute and the abandoned. She gave dignity to the last and least in society and gave them a stroke of love in their dying moments,” said Fr Thomas, adding that the young generation should learn that giving brings joy that lasts forever.

A short film was screened for journalists today where noted academician Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury recited a soul stirring poem on Mother Teresa.

Fr Johnson Parackal, secretary, Mother Teresa Canonisation Celebration Committee and Br Aloysius Joseph, convenor, also addressed the press meet.

A seminar on Mother Teresa will be held on September 10 at Don Bosco School at 9.30 am. The resource persons at the seminar will be renowned violinist Dr Sunita K Bhuyan and photographer Rohit Suri. Around a thousand teachers from different parts of Assam are expected to attend the seminar.

The curtains will come down on the event with a public function on September 12 in the GMCH auditorium at 6.30 pm.