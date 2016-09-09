

Students presenting a song on the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at a function held at District Library in Guwahati on Thursday. – UB Photos Students presenting a song on the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at a function held at District Library in Guwahati on Thursday. – UB Photos

‘Biswaratna Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Khetra’, an NGO, along with the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam observed his birth anniversary at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra at Jalukbari here today.

The daylong programme, organised by the Cultural Affairs Department, started with a commemoration to Dr Bhupen Hazarika by veteran singer Sudakshina Sarma along with Samar Hazarika, in the presence of Preetom Saikia, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, Dr M Angamuthu, Deputy Commissioner Kamrup (M) and a host of other dignitaries.

Talking to this correspondent, Sudakshina Sarma said, “Dr Hazarika may not be present amongst us today, but his songs will always inspire us.”

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi paid homage to Dr Hazarika at his samadhisthal here this morning and said that the work of the Samadhi Kshetra should be completed speedily.

AASU chief adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya, president Dipanka Nath, general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi also paid rich tribute to Dr Hazarika.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bhattacharya appealed to the people of Assam to carry forward his principles and legacy. He also took a dig at the State government for its inability to complete works on the Samadhi Kshetra.

Dr Bhattacharya informed that the State government is in talks with the Gauhati University authorities for allocation of more land to the Samadhi Kshetra and urged the State government to include Dr Hazarika’s creations in the school curriculum and appealed to the Centre to honour the legend with ‘Bharat Ratna’.

A devotional song (tokari geet) was sung by Soum Nath Bora and group, followed by a Zikir by Painuddin Ahmed and group and a nagara naam by renowned folk artist Baijayanti Nath and group.