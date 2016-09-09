As the two women, N Sidei (60) and Z Elizabeth (32) did not return home last evening, their relatives and neighbours went looking for them and found them killed with multiple injuries near a hut. The two women had paddy fields in Mobyu area near the Myanmar border next to one another and shared the same hut.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the younger woman, whose body was lying naked with her hands tied behind her back, had been raped before she got killed. She bore deep injuries, apparently inflicted with a dao on her head, police sources said. She was a divorcee with two children.

The older woman was apparently clubbed to death, the sources said. The paddy fields are about one km from their village. On receiving report around 9 pm on Wednesday, a team of Saiha police led by SP rushed to the village, which is about 55 kms from Saiha town. The police team was yet to return to Saiha at the time of filing the report and they could not be contacted due to poor connectivity.

A forensic team from Aizawl also left for the village this morning. The bodies would be buried after post-mortem at Chhuarlung village this evening. Saiha police have launched a massive manhunt, but no one has been arrested as yet.