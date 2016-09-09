 
Guwahati, Friday, September 09, 2016
Arms seized at Ward’s Lake, 3 ex-GNLC cadres held
Correspondent
 SHILLONG, Sept 8 - Three surrendered Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) cadres hid weapons inside the well-known Ward’s Lake here plotting to rob petrol stations, but were arrested today before they could carry out their plan.

Acting on a tip off, the Special Cell of East Khasi Hills police averted the robbery and arrested former GNLA cadres – Nobin D Sangma, Salgra D Sangma and Sengsang R Marak.

According to SP, M Kharkrang, the police first arrested Nobin and upon interrogation he led them to his other accomplices who were planning to rob petrol pumps on the National Highway.

The trio led the police to the Ward’s Lake and hidden beneath a rock under a bamboo grove were the weapons for the attempted robbery.

The police recovered two factory-made .22 pistols and nine .22 live ammunition. Ward’s Lake is located at the heart of the State Capital and is a popular tourist destination and visited by hundreds of people daily.

A case against the trio has been registered under Arms Act and attempt to commit robbery. Interrogation is on to ascertain if the trio was involved in other crimes.

