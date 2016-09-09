



Songs composed by the maestro reverberated throughout the day as the State woke up to celebrate the birthday of one of its most beloved and distinguished sons of the soil.

Among the most attended venues in Guwahati were the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Memorial at Jalukbari and the function titled ‘Uddipana’ organised by the All Assam Students’ Union on the bank of Dighalipukhuri, where people thronged in large numbers to pay floral tributes to the legend.

Political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, also joined the bandwagon to celebrate Dr Hazarika’s birth anniversary in their respective party offices.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid glowing tributes to the musical icon at Majuli.

The occasion was also celebrated with utmost zeal and fervour in places like Sadiya, Tezpur and Nagaon (Kaliabor), and many places outside the State, like Kolkata and Mumbai. The neighbouring Bangladesh, which had conferred its highest civilian award on Dr Hazarika for his contributions, also celebrated the birth anniversary of the Bard of the Brahmaputra in a grand manner.

Artistes from Assam and Bangladesh performed various evergreen songs of the former chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, who expressed his genius in different languages cutting across man-made boundaries.

Music lovers were also seen visiting the maestro’s Nizarapar residence here, where family members offered prayers and performed customary rituals.

“We prayed to the Almighty for Bhupenda’s eternal peace in heaven. His contributions will continue to inspire us,” said Alakesh Pathak, a resident of Nizarapar.

Functions were also organised at Jyoti Chitraban and by a number of music schools and colleges, besides government and non-government organizations. The Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation organised a quiz competition among children to mark the occasion.