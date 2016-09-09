 
Guwahati, Friday, September 09, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
TRAI meets telcos over interconnect issue

 New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS): The Indian telecom regulator on Friday met service providers - Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular - to discuss the issue of mobile network interconnection among various players, but allegedly barred Cellular Operators' Association of India's (COAI) officials from participating in the meeting.

After the meeting with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio Infocomm Board Member Mahendra Nahata told reporters: "This is fight of justice for the Indian customer. This is not about Jio customer, Idea customer, Voda customer or Airtel customer."

"We have not asked anyone to leave the meeting. We just said that the meeting should be attended by those who have been invited by the TRAI," he added.

"The COAI has been kept out of the TRAI meeting at the insistence of Reliance Jio, and TRAI acquiesced to their demand in an unprecedented manner," said Rajan S. Mathews, Director General, COAI.

Earlier Jio had said the points of interconnection provided by other operators were not sufficient.

"Based on industry practice, 12,500 E1 ports (interconnect points, with technical parameters) are required for 22 million subscribers, details of which have been provided to the COAI member operators," said a Reliance Industries statement on August 18. "As against this, the top 3 operators have released only 1,400 ports so far," the company said. A rough calculation suggests Jio, as per the above, would need a little over 8,500 ports given a subscriber base of 15 million -- thus, a shortfall of over six times.

"As you can see, it is grossly incorrect to suggest that sufficient number of ports have been given to support 15 million users. This is reflected in the experience in the field where over 65 per cent of calls to networks of the top 3 operators are failing today," said the Jio statement.

Reliance Jio had officially launched its services on September 5.

City »
State »
  • Birth anniversary of Bard of Brahmaputra observed
  • Plan to popularise ideals of St Teresa
  • AASU, AJYCP demand Bharat Ratna for Bhupenda
  • Call to fight Community-Acquired Pneumonia
  • 25 pc households use clean fuel for cooking
  • Fatasil residents demand restoration of old tank
  • ‘Evening with Doctor’
    		•
  • ‘Roads in Barak Valley a major challenge’
  • Separate road for South Salmara-Mankachar
  • Flood-hit villagers demand rehabilitation
  • Birth anniversary of Harideva celebrated
  • Outpost to give locals a sense of security
  • AASAA takes out bike rallies
  • Call to extend railway line to Saikhowaghat
  • Solar fencing to villagers to ward off jumbos
  • Nutrition Week observed
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • DigiLocker to carry Driving Licence & Other Docs
  • Arunachal Assembly ratifies GST Bill
  • JCILPS leader Khomdram released on bail
  • Zeliang receives Environment award
  • Arunachal Dy Speaker elected
  • Marathon staged to promote entrepreneurs
    		•
  • Nishikori stuns Murray to enter semis
  • Serena holds off Halep to reach semifinals
  • NEFC finds its marquee player in Zokora
  • ASEB SC regain RG Baruah Trophy
  • Latasil playground damaged
  • 17 get AIFF D licence
    		•
     
     