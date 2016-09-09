 
Guwahati, Friday, September 09, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Pakistan proposes partnership with India on nuclear safety

 Islamabad, Sep 9 (IANS): Pakistan Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry has proposed partnership with India on nuclear safety and security, media repored on Friday.

Chaudhary said this on Thursday while addressing a conference here on "Assessing South Asia's Nuclear Security", Dawn online reported.

Pakistan and India have an agreement on nuclear accidents and an expert group on nuclear confidence-building measures, though it is currently dormant because of the freeze in bilateral ties.

The two countries are also signatories to several international conventions, including those on nuclear safety, early notification of a nuclear accident, assistance in case of a nuclear accident or radiological emergency and physical protection of nuclear material and facilities.

Under the conventions and instruments, the two countries could share best practices, experience and expertise, Chaudhry suggested.

The proposal comes from the realisation that despite problems in their ties, the two countries have a special responsibility to cooperate in the field of nuclear security.

Suggesting cooperation on development of an independent regulatory framework, Chaudhry said Pakistan had extensive experience in maintaining an independent nuclear regulatory body.

The latest proposal comes after Pakistan last month proposed a bilateral moratorium on testing of nuclear weapons which was related to Islamabad's candidature for the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

City »
State »
  • Birth anniversary of Bard of Brahmaputra observed
  • Plan to popularise ideals of St Teresa
  • AASU, AJYCP demand Bharat Ratna for Bhupenda
  • Call to fight Community-Acquired Pneumonia
  • 25 pc households use clean fuel for cooking
  • Fatasil residents demand restoration of old tank
  • ‘Evening with Doctor’
    		•
  • ‘Roads in Barak Valley a major challenge’
  • Separate road for South Salmara-Mankachar
  • Flood-hit villagers demand rehabilitation
  • Birth anniversary of Harideva celebrated
  • Outpost to give locals a sense of security
  • AASAA takes out bike rallies
  • Call to extend railway line to Saikhowaghat
  • Solar fencing to villagers to ward off jumbos
  • Nutrition Week observed
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • DigiLocker to carry Driving Licence & Other Docs
  • Arunachal Assembly ratifies GST Bill
  • JCILPS leader Khomdram released on bail
  • Zeliang receives Environment award
  • Arunachal Dy Speaker elected
  • Marathon staged to promote entrepreneurs
    		•
  • Nishikori stuns Murray to enter semis
  • Serena holds off Halep to reach semifinals
  • NEFC finds its marquee player in Zokora
  • ASEB SC regain RG Baruah Trophy
  • Latasil playground damaged
  • 17 get AIFF D licence
    		•
     
     