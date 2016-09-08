 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 08, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Soil health cards distributed
Correspondent
 TEZPUR, Sept 7 - A daylong soil health card distribution programme was held today on the naamghar premises of Dolapani village under No. 2 Sootea Gaon Panchayat. The meeting was presided over by Loknath Upadhay, president of Sootea No. 2 Gaon Panchayat.

Delivering his lecture as chief guest, Promod Borthakur, MLA, Biswanath LAC, asked the farmers to utilize the advantage of soil health card records for further cultivation of crops in their fields. He also elaborated some of the developmental schemes taken up by the government for the farming community.

Earlier, Dr Promod Ch Deka, Programme Coordinator of KVK, Sonitpur in his welcome address, elaborated the significance of soil health card and asked the card holders to apply all the required nutrients as per the recommendation provided in the soil health card.

In his presidential address Upadhay thanked the KVK officials for providing the soil health cards to the farmers and urged for providing it to all the farmers of the the gaon panchayat. Earlier, Arifa Momtaz Begum, SMS, KVK, Sonitpur explained the purpose of the meeting. Dr BK Neog, SMS and Sarmistha Borgohain, PAC of KVK, Sonitpur were also present in the meeting. Over a hundred farmers attended the programme.

City »
State »
  • Bhupenda’s birth anniversary today
  • Brajanath Sharma Drama Fest from Sept 10
  • Wholesale prices of food commodities
  • Govt’s neo-liberal policies criticised
  • Discussion on food processing sector
  • Capacity building workshop held at GU
  • Media festival Confluence begins
  • Bank of India officials prevent fraud bid
  • 7 middlemen picked up at GMCH
  • Trading houses sealed
    		•
  • Rly Minister discusses Dibrugarh-Tinsukia line
  • State Govt asked to fix wages, perks
  • Flash floods inundate Udalguri villages
  • APCC meet analyses Assembly poll loss
  • KAAC appoints departmental board chiefs
  • Goalpara DC selected for British fellowship
  • Erratic NG supply threatens APL’s survival
  • Importance of teachers underlined
  • Body recovered, one missing
  • Two raped in Dhakuwakhona
  • Soil health cards distributed
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • SC concerned over rights violation in Manipur
  • Mary Kom's tips to handle life’s ‘punches’
  • Gang tries to sell stolen car online, held
  • Assembly pays tributes to Pul, Tumpak Ete
  • Anti-war rallies held in Tripura
    		•
  • Djokovic sets up semis clash with Monfils
  • Wozniacki, Kerber to clash in semis
  • Navajyoti humiliate GTC
  • Sania-Barbara pair out of US Open
  • ICC withdraws two-tier Test proposal
    		•
     
     