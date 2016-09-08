Delivering his lecture as chief guest, Promod Borthakur, MLA, Biswanath LAC, asked the farmers to utilize the advantage of soil health card records for further cultivation of crops in their fields. He also elaborated some of the developmental schemes taken up by the government for the farming community.

Earlier, Dr Promod Ch Deka, Programme Coordinator of KVK, Sonitpur in his welcome address, elaborated the significance of soil health card and asked the card holders to apply all the required nutrients as per the recommendation provided in the soil health card.

In his presidential address Upadhay thanked the KVK officials for providing the soil health cards to the farmers and urged for providing it to all the farmers of the the gaon panchayat. Earlier, Arifa Momtaz Begum, SMS, KVK, Sonitpur explained the purpose of the meeting. Dr BK Neog, SMS and Sarmistha Borgohain, PAC of KVK, Sonitpur were also present in the meeting. Over a hundred farmers attended the programme.