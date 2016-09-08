Two raped in Dhakuwakhona

Correspondent

NORTH LAKHIMPUR, Sept 7 - Two women were allegedly raped by two persons in the Dhakuwakhona sub-division of Lakhimpur district. The incident took place in Aamguri-Dangdhora village under Dhakuwakhona Police Station. The two women, both widows, were allegedly raped when they were working in a paddy field. The two men, identified as Rajeev Mili (40) and Jogeswar Mili (38) allegedly raped the two by threatening them with sharp weapons. The victims were taken to the Dhakuwakhona FRU Hospital. A case has been registered against the accused in Dhakuwakhona PS and so far no arrests have been made.