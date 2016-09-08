According to information, Dhiman Bhuya, son of Jaykrishna Bhuya, a resident of Metuakuchi, Santinagar in Barpeta was missing since September 5. His body has been recovered from Nakhanda river near Mandia this morning.

In another incident, one Juman Das has been missing since September 3. According to family sources, Juman had left home to participate in a kirtan mahotsva that day. But he has not returned since then. Santanu, elder brother of Juman, had lodged complaints with the police naming two of his friends whom the police has taken into custody.

It is learnt that one of the accused has said that Juman had jumped into the river at about 11.30 pm that night. However, daylong efforts of the authority to trace his body have not yielded any result till the filing of this report.