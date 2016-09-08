In Kalaigaon: The 55th Teachers’ Day was celebrated by all the schools. Processions, flag hoisting, meetings and paying of floral tributes were seen at various schools, while retired headmasters, principals, teachers etc were invited to the schools where they were felicitated with gamosa and gifts.Group discussions and meetings were also arranged.

In Mangaldai: A central function was held under the aegis of the district administration at Sarabari High School campus under Sipajhar LAC.The new Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Barman addressed the gathering as the guest of honour and underlined the importance of teachers in guiding the society.

A meeting on the occasion was chaired by Narnarayan Nath, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Darrang and in-charge of Education. The meet was also addressed by Binanda Kumar Saikia, MLA of Sipajhar LAC, Thaneswar Kalita , Additional District and Session Judge, Darrang and Sadulla, Khan Inspector of Schools, Darrang, among others.

In all, 28 teachers, including 15 from higher secondary and high school standard and 7 from lower primary standard were felicitated for their exemplary service.

Students and teachers of Darrang Academy too celebrated Teachers’ Day in a befitting manner. A wall magazine titled ‘Uttaran’ prepared by the students was formally inaugurated by Purnima Goswami in the presence of the Principal Dr Khalilur Rahman, managing director Mira Deka and prominent academician Madan Sharma, among others.

In Silapathar: Teachers’ Day was celebrated with a day-long programme on September 5 at Silapathar Residential Higher Secondary School. As a part of the itinerary, Inspector of Schools, Dhemaji, Photik Chandra Doley garlanded the portrait of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and lit the ceremonial lamp, while the Deputy Commissioner of Dhemaji, Rashoni Apranji Korati hoisted the flag.

The inaugural speech was delivered by National award-winning teacher and retired Headmistress of Dhemaji Girls’ HSS, Binita Garodia. She recalled the life, work and sacrifices of Dr Radhakrishnan as a teacher, Vice President and President of India.

The open session of the Teachers’ Day programme was presided over by the DC. The Inspector of Schools briefly discussed the purpose of the meet.

The MLA of Jonai LAC Bhuban Pegu spoke about the sacrifice and hard work of the teachers in shaping future citizens. He also emphasised on the necessity of improved infrastructure in lower primary schools. The girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya performed a dance programme to the accompaniment of Bhupendra Sargeet. The chairman of Silapathar Town Committee Kabita Sonowal Phukan delivered a speech as invited guest.

In Nagaon: Attending a function organised by the Nagaon district administration, Minister Keshab Mahanta observed that though teachers play a major role in nation-building, but society has often failed to offer due respect to them. Former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta too attended the function, where Nagaon DC Samser Singh was on the chair. Inspector of Schools Mridul Neog explained the significance of the function.

MLA Aminul Islam, former Principal Rana Pratap Bora,Nagaon SP Devraj Upadhaya, ADC Mridul Das also spoke a few words. In all, 47 teachers of the district were felicitated.

In Udalguri: Teachers are the torchbearers of the society. Their intellectual pursuits help their students to achieve their goal. Now, since we are in a competitive world, the young generation will have to study hard to meet the challenge and the teachers should make their students cultivate a competitive mindset to meet the target,” observed Rihon Daimari, Food, Civil Supplies and PHE Minister while addressing a congregation of working and retired teachers at the conference hall of Inspector of Schools of Udalguri district on Monday.

The Minister, who is also the local MLA, addressed the occasion as the chief guest. The programme, organised by Udalguri district Teachers’ Day Celebration Committee was chaired by Sadhana Hojai, DC of Udalguri district. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Biren Deka, retired principal of Mangaldoi B.Ed. College highlighted the life and works of the great Indian scholar. Earlier to this, Bishnu Sarma, retired Headmaster of Golmagaon High School lit the ceremonial lamp.

NC Boro, Inspector of Schools, Udalguri district circle anchored the programme while Tridip Daimari, Speaker of BTC Assembly, Ripen Daimari, MCLA of Bhairabkunda constituency, Nareswar Deka, Malati Deka, Manik Sarmah and Jayanta Kumar Das spoke on the occasion.

A total of 114 retired teachers of various LP, ME, high and higher secondary schools were felicitated.

As a part of the programme, Bhupali Barman, a student of Class-X of Ramswaroop Agarwalla Memorial English School, Udalguri was felicitated for securing first position in the State-level science project competition organised by the Regional Science Centre, Khanapara. She will represent Assam in the all-India session to be held in Mumbai during the second week of October this year.

In Badarpur: Teachers’ Day was celebrated in Karimganj district on September 5. The main function at the district-level was held in the auditorium hall of Karimganj district library, where eminent educationists, leading citizens, intellectuals, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Education department Nabarun Bhattacharyya, Inspector of Schools, Karimganj, Dr Tilak Chandra Saikia, DI Sunil Kumar Sharma, new DC of Karimganj Prasanta Kumar Mahanta, Karimganj MP, Radheshyam Biswas, teachers and students of various schools and colleges were present.

Felicitating 23 teachers of the district, the speakers laid stress upon the creation of a good educational atmosphere. The ADC (i/c) of the Education department, Nabarun Bhattacharyya appealed to all to help in further development of the Karimganj district educational system.