Goalpara DC selected for British fellowship
Correspondent
 GOALPARA, Sept 7 - The Deputy Commissioner of Goalpara, JVN Subramanyam has been selected to attend the prestigious Chevening Gurukul Leadership Programme, 2016 at the King's College, London from September 9 to December 1, 2016.

The 12-week residential course will primarily focus on varies issues faced by leaders and familiarise them in the various fields of government innovation, health and industry in the UK through a variety of teaching methods which will include a trip to Geneva where the fellows will interact with representatives of interantional agencies like the UN and WTO.

Meanwhile, an elated Subramanyam who is on his way to attend the programme said that more and more leaders and mid-career professionals from all the sectors in Assam should try and get into this fellowship as this is also open for personnel from diverse background including media, heads of private companies and well-recognised NGOs.

