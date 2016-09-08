The nine persons who have been appointed as new chairmen in different boards and committee are Bidya Sing Teron, Agricultural Development Board; Richardson Hanse, Karbi Customs Reform Committee, Keshab Timung, Irrigation Development Board, Amarsing Tisso, GINFED, Dhonsing Teron, Education Reforms Committee, Semson Tisso, Block Development Committee, Ram Sing Timung, PWD Development Board, Ramsing Tokbi, Land Settlement Advisory Board (LSAB) and Padma Maibangsa, Forest Board.

In this regard, the KAAC authority issued a notification on September 2.