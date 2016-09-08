Meanwhile, more than 600 families took shelter in the six relief camps at Bandarguri LP School, Niz Udalguri LP School, Nalbari LP School, East Nepalpara LP School, Dangdupur LP School and Rupatol LP School and the district administration supplied them adequate relief materials including life saving drugs from the Udalguri District Health Society. Rihon Daimari, the PHE and Food and Civil Supplies Minister also visited the affected areas and took stock of the relief distribution.

The sudden floods led to Udalguri town being cut off from the rest of the world on the eastern side for more than four hours.