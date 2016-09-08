 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 08, 2016
Flash floods inundate Udalguri villages
Correspondent
 UDALGURI, Sept 7 - The sudden flow of excess water from Jiya Dhansiri and Golondi rivers inundated 20 revenue villages in and Udalguri town area on Tuesday. Monday night’s incessant downpour along the Bhutan and Arunachal hills area led to sudden floods in the Udalguri area and the helpless villagers had to take shelter with their livestock in safe places like schools of the respective areas.

Meanwhile, more than 600 families took shelter in the six relief camps at Bandarguri LP School, Niz Udalguri LP School, Nalbari LP School, East Nepalpara LP School, Dangdupur LP School and Rupatol LP School and the district administration supplied them adequate relief materials including life saving drugs from the Udalguri District Health Society. Rihon Daimari, the PHE and Food and Civil Supplies Minister also visited the affected areas and took stock of the relief distribution.

The sudden floods led to Udalguri town being cut off from the rest of the world on the eastern side for more than four hours.

