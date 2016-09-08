

Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain inspecting the Brahmaputra road-cumrail bridge at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh on Wednesday. – UB Photos Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain inspecting the Brahmaputra road-cumrail bridge at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh on Wednesday. – UB Photos

Gohain sought to know what could be done for the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia rail line, which runs parallel to the NH 37 and causes danger to both lives and properties. He also discussed about the railway line from Ledo to Jayrampur, Arunachal Pradesh as well as from Rupai to Parashuram Kunda and to Pachighat, Arunachal Pradesh. The Minister visited some of the areas of the division on a Light Goods Special Train. Dibrugarh MP Rameswer Teli, MLAs of Tinsukia and Digboi, Sanjay Kishan and Suren Phukan respectively as well as Deputy Commissioner, Ranjan Chackraborty accompanied him.

Gohain also interacted with some of the local people of Tinsukia.