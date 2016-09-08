 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 08, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Rly Minister discusses Dibrugarh-Tinsukia line
Correspondent

Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain inspecting the Brahmaputra road-cumrail bridge at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh on Wednesday. – UB Photos
 TINSUKIA, Sept 7 - Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain today visited Tinsukia and discussed with the higher officials of the Tinsukia Railway Division, including Prashant Mishra, Divisional Railway Manager, about the improvement of the division.

Gohain sought to know what could be done for the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia rail line, which runs parallel to the NH 37 and causes danger to both lives and properties. He also discussed about the railway line from Ledo to Jayrampur, Arunachal Pradesh as well as from Rupai to Parashuram Kunda and to Pachighat, Arunachal Pradesh. The Minister visited some of the areas of the division on a Light Goods Special Train. Dibrugarh MP Rameswer Teli, MLAs of Tinsukia and Digboi, Sanjay Kishan and Suren Phukan respectively as well as Deputy Commissioner, Ranjan Chackraborty accompanied him.

Gohain also interacted with some of the local people of Tinsukia.

City »
State »
  • Bhupenda’s birth anniversary today
  • Brajanath Sharma Drama Fest from Sept 10
  • Wholesale prices of food commodities
  • Govt’s neo-liberal policies criticised
  • Discussion on food processing sector
  • Capacity building workshop held at GU
  • Media festival Confluence begins
  • Bank of India officials prevent fraud bid
  • 7 middlemen picked up at GMCH
  • Trading houses sealed
    		•
  • Rly Minister discusses Dibrugarh-Tinsukia line
  • State Govt asked to fix wages, perks
  • Flash floods inundate Udalguri villages
  • APCC meet analyses Assembly poll loss
  • KAAC appoints departmental board chiefs
  • Goalpara DC selected for British fellowship
  • Erratic NG supply threatens APL’s survival
  • Importance of teachers underlined
  • Body recovered, one missing
  • Two raped in Dhakuwakhona
  • Soil health cards distributed
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • SC concerned over rights violation in Manipur
  • Mary Kom's tips to handle life’s ‘punches’
  • Gang tries to sell stolen car online, held
  • Assembly pays tributes to Pul, Tumpak Ete
  • Anti-war rallies held in Tripura
    		•
  • Djokovic sets up semis clash with Monfils
  • Wozniacki, Kerber to clash in semis
  • Navajyoti humiliate GTC
  • Sania-Barbara pair out of US Open
  • ICC withdraws two-tier Test proposal
    		•
     
     