The French pair of Garcia and Mladenovic won 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 in only 69 minutes to end the Indian challenge at the Flushing Meadows. The other Indian starts in the fray, Rohan Bopanna, Leander Paes and Saketh Myneni have all lost their respective matches in the earlier rounds.

Both pairs traded a break each in the first set after which they held their respective serves to take the set to the tie-breaker.

The seventh seeded Indo-Czech pair Mirza and Strycova lost serve in mini-service break as they conceded the first set 7-6 in 45 minutes. The second set was a virtual cakewalk for the French girls as they broke the opposition serve twice to open up an unassailable 5-0 lead before finishing the match at 6-1. – PTI