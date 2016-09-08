 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 08, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Sania-Barbara pair out of US Open

 NEW YORK, Sept 7: World No 1 Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Barbara Strycova were ousted from the women’s doubles event after losing to top seeds Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets in the quarterfinal of the US Open, here.

The French pair of Garcia and Mladenovic won 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 in only 69 minutes to end the Indian challenge at the Flushing Meadows. The other Indian starts in the fray, Rohan Bopanna, Leander Paes and Saketh Myneni have all lost their respective matches in the earlier rounds.

Both pairs traded a break each in the first set after which they held their respective serves to take the set to the tie-breaker.

The seventh seeded Indo-Czech pair Mirza and Strycova lost serve in mini-service break as they conceded the first set 7-6 in 45 minutes. The second set was a virtual cakewalk for the French girls as they broke the opposition serve twice to open up an unassailable 5-0 lead before finishing the match at 6-1. – PTI

City »
State »
  • Bhupenda’s birth anniversary today
  • Brajanath Sharma Drama Fest from Sept 10
  • Wholesale prices of food commodities
  • Govt’s neo-liberal policies criticised
  • Discussion on food processing sector
  • Capacity building workshop held at GU
  • Media festival Confluence begins
  • Bank of India officials prevent fraud bid
  • 7 middlemen picked up at GMCH
  • Trading houses sealed
    		•
  • Rly Minister discusses Dibrugarh-Tinsukia line
  • State Govt asked to fix wages, perks
  • Flash floods inundate Udalguri villages
  • APCC meet analyses Assembly poll loss
  • KAAC appoints departmental board chiefs
  • Goalpara DC selected for British fellowship
  • Erratic NG supply threatens APL’s survival
  • Importance of teachers underlined
  • Body recovered, one missing
  • Two raped in Dhakuwakhona
  • Soil health cards distributed
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • SC concerned over rights violation in Manipur
  • Mary Kom's tips to handle life’s ‘punches’
  • Gang tries to sell stolen car online, held
  • Assembly pays tributes to Pul, Tumpak Ete
  • Anti-war rallies held in Tripura
    		•
  • Djokovic sets up semis clash with Monfils
  • Wozniacki, Kerber to clash in semis
  • Navajyoti humiliate GTC
  • Sania-Barbara pair out of US Open
  • ICC withdraws two-tier Test proposal
    		•
     
     