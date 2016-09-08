

Navajyoti striker Nwkwu Michael Okwudili (L) scores a goal against Gauhati Town Club during their RG Baruah Super Division Football League match at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati, on Wednesday. – AT Photo Navajyoti striker Nwkwu Michael Okwudili (L) scores a goal against Gauhati Town Club during their RG Baruah Super Division Football League match at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati, on Wednesday. – AT Photo

At the Nehru Stadium here today, after a dry first session, the GTC boys stood like mute spectators leaving passage for the opponent attackers to score goals at their will.

K Lalchhanhima opened the account in the 48th minute while Clever G Momin added one more in the 51st minute. Nigerian striker Nwokwu Michael Okwudili made it 3-0 in the 60th minute and substitute Manjit Rabha netted the fourth goal in the 68th minute. Just after one minute Nwokwu Michael scored his second and team’s fifth goal. However, Town striker Ashis Thapa reduced the margin in the 79th minute. After the goal Navajyoti struck again through Tenjing Joseph Nokrek in the 85th minute.

Today’s performance of the historic Town Club disappointed many as despite being a youthful and capable team they allowed the opponent to fire as many as six goals. With today’s match, both the teams have completed their engagements. Navajyoti collected 11 points from six matches while GTC completed the league with six points.

In the last match of the season tomorrow, ASEB Sports Club (11 points) will play against FC Green Valley (7 points). If ASEB lose tomorrow’s match by a narrow margin then also they will emerge champions as they are placed above NF Railway Sports Club (also 11 points) and Navajyoti in the table in goal difference. ASEB scored 13 goals and conceded 4 goals (with one match remaining), Navajyoti scored 16 goals and conceded 10 goals while NF Railway scored 13 goals and conceded 8 goals.

Today’s match: ASEB vs FC Green Valley.