The main anti-war rally was held in Agartala, where political leaders, professionals, artists, singers, performers, academicians, students, journalists, and government and non-government employees as well as social activists in their thousands marched through the streets of the State capital displaying anti-war placards.

Tripura Chief Minister and Communist Party of India-Marxist politburo member Manik Sarkar led the rally where physically challenged persons also participated.

CPI-M Lok Sabha member Sankar Prasad Datta, one of the convenors of the anti-war rally organising committee, said: “During the Second World War (1939 to 1945), over five crore people were killed and assets of enormous extent spoiled. Normally, we organise this anti-war rally on September 1, but due to various reasons the rally was organised today (Wednesday).” – IANS