



Likening punches to difficulties in life, the five-time world champion said she “received many, many punches” in her life, starting from her tough humble beginning, to her father and society’s opposition towards a woman taking up boxing.

“Do you know what is the mantra of my success?” she asked the students at the North Eastern Hill University on Tuesday. “I enjoyed whatever I did...even when I received punches,” she told the gathering.

She went on to add: “I received punches, I enjoyed. I returned punches, I enjoyed. I lost on some occasions, but I came back. So never give up,” the boxer said to a thunderous applause at the NEHU where she was conferred an honorary doctorate degree by the university on Tuesday.

Mary Kom said every individual should know how to handle pain as “difficulties are part of life” and only those who learn to handle difficulties emerge successful. “Enjoy whatever you do and you would certainly succeed,” she advised.

Stating that her biopic did not come close to depict the hardship she faced in life, Mary Kom recalled people saying “so many things” about her, but each time she stepped inside the ring she proved them wrong.

On the present boxing scenario in the country, Mary Kom blamed the internal rift within the various boxing associations in the country for the poor performance of boxers in the country.

Lamenting the performance of Indian athletes at the Rio Olympics, Mary Kom added it is “sad” that India, “having so many people (1.3 billion) could only get two medals.”

“There is very less awareness about sports in India. The infrastructure is not up to the mark. However, the PM’s recent announcement to form a task force for 2020 Olympics is a good initiative,” she added.

On entering the political arena as a Rajya Sabha MP, Mary Kom said she never aspired to become one, but since she is now in the Parliament, she would do whatever she can for the benefit of the people.