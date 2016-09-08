Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Sept 7 - The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has started sealing trading houses and establishments operating without trade licences and with expired trade licences.
In a statement, the GMC said that senior officials have sealed some premises located at major commercial hubs for violation of rules.
The Corporation, however, did not disclose the exact number of establishments sealed by it or their exact locations. The drive is intended to shut down unauthorised establishments, it said, adding that business houses should apply for or renew trade licences.