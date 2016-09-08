7 middlemen picked up at GMCH

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Sept 7 - Police today picked up five persons acting as middlemen and promoting illegal donation of blood units at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The accused are being questioned by a team of the Crime Branch, Guwahati. A couple of years ago, the GMCH authorities had alleged that some unscrupulous elements were indulging in such activities, taking advantage of the people in distress, and a complaint was also filed before the Crime Branch in this connection.