 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 08, 2016
Bank of India officials prevent fraud bid
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 7 - Another attempt of monetary fraud was averted due to the alertness of the officials of the Bank of India.

“After two persons came to the branch and presented an account payee cheque of Rs 19.41 crore to be transferred to a savings account, we got suspicious about their intention as a similar fraud was attempted recently. The cheque was that of a government department account maintained at the Mumbai branch of the Bank of India. The cheque was found to be fake and the police were informed. An FIR was later lodged and the culprits have been nabbed by the police,” a press release from the bank said.

