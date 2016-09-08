He held a discussion with senior officials regarding promotion of the food processing sector in the State in the office chamber of KK Mittal, Additional Chief Secretary and Agricultural Production Commissioner, Assam, here.

Later in the day, Srivastava paid a visit to the Mega Food Park at Nathkuchi village in Nalbari district. The Centre had earlier said that it is keen to promote food processing in Assam and the North East.

The Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries has allotted five cool chain units covering citrus, spices, vegetables, banana and pineapple for Assam.

The Union Secretary said that a road show on food processing will be organised by the Ministry in Guwahati to create awareness about the potentialities in the sector in the North East.