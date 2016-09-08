Inaugurating the open session, AK Padmanabhan, president, CITU, described the meet as significant as this has given an opportunity to introspect on the September 2 general strike and chalk out a route map to express the grievances and angst of the working class. “The general strike on September 2 was a historic one and we can definitely say it was a milestone in our struggle,” said Padmanabhan, asserting that the working class will always stand united against the anti-people policies of the government. He said that the present government should change its track and adopt pro-working class policies or face the brunt of the disillusioned class.

Padmanabhan, while criticising the neo-liberal economic policies, said that step by step the government has been withdrawing its functions and has opened up natural resources for private loot. He said that in the last 25 years, the same policy frame was implemented, no matter who ruled in Delhi. “The new economic policies are creating havoc for the common people. The common people are facing the burden of price rise, unemployment, sharp decline in purchasing power etc., due to the neo-liberal policies,” he added.

Padmanabhan also expressed dissatisfaction over the growing downsizing, outsourcing, ‘contractorisation’, ‘corporatisation’ and privatisation and said that all laws are being changed in favour of corporate houses, endangering the rights and livelihood of the working class. “There has been a systematic attack on the democratic rights of the working class and at this crucial juncture it is important that all employees and workers come out on the streets against the anti-working class policies of the government.”

The three-day session earlier began with flag hoisting, followed by tribute to martyrs and an executive meet.