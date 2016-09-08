As per a report of the Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Assam, the wholesale prices (in quintal) of masur dal (bold) mini, maxi and model were Rs 6,700, Rs 8,400 and Rs 7,500 respectively, while the retail prices for the same were Rs 72, Rs 89 and Rs 80 per kg respectively. On the other hand, the wholesale prices (in quintal) of masur dal (small and medium) mini, maxi and model were Rs 9,000, Rs 10,400 and Rs 9,500 respectively and the retail prices for the same were Rs 95, Rs 109 and Rs 100 per kg respectively.

The wholesale prices (in quintal) of moong dal mini, maxi and model were Rs 6,000, Rs 8,200 and Rs 7,000 respectively and the retail prices for the same were Rs 65, Rs 87 and Rs 75 respectively.

While the wholesale prices (in quintal) of atta mini, maxi and model were Rs 2,360, Rs 2,480 and Rs 2,400 respectively, the retail prices for the same were Rs 26, Rs 28 and Rs 27 respectively.

The wholesale prices (in quintal) of onion mini, maxi and model were Rs 1,100, Rs 1,800 and Rs 1,600 respectively and the retail prices for the same were Rs 17, Rs 24 and Rs 22 respectively. The wholesale prices of potato mini, maxi and model were Rs 1,150, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,900 respectively and the retail prices for the same were Rs 15, Rs 25 and Rs 22 respectively.

The wholesale prices (in quintal) of mustard oil mini, maxi and model were Rs 7,400, Rs 10,400 and Rs 8,333 respectively and the retail prices were Rs 80, Rs 125 (packet) and Rs 110 respectively.