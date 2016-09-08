The festival is organised in the memory of Brajanath Sharma, one of the pioneers of mobile theatre, by amateur theatre group Samahar Natya Gosthee. Brajanath Sharma had first brought women on the stage to introduce co-acting in the State in 1933.

The seven-day festival will showcase a bouquet of plays that will expose theatre lovers to thematic variation and experimentation.

Drama festival committee president Lalit Sarma while talking about the festival said, “We are very happy to formally announce the programme of the festival. During the last nine years, this festival has become a very important and landmark cultural event of the State. Now, it is a big responsibility on our shoulder to make it a grand success every year.”

The festival will be inaugurated by well-known music director-composer-singer-actor Bibhuranjan Choudhury, while the souvenir will be released by famous lyricist-singer Loknath Goswami.

The ceremony will be followed by the play of the first night. Saanko from Gauhati University, will present Mahajagya, written by Dr Sitanath Lahkar and directed by Debashis Saikia.

Written on the backdrop of the then prevailing situation before demolition of the Babri Masjid in the country, the play talks about the fragile communal fabric of society. It showcases how the ruling class, irrespective of religious orientations, exploits peoples’ sentiments for their benefits by disturbing peace and unity in society.

It needs mention that every play will be followed by an interaction between the playwright/director and the audience.