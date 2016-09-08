 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 08, 2016
Bhupenda’s birth anniversary today
Staff Reporter

 
 GUWAHATI, Sept 7 - The 90th birth anniversary of legendary musician Dr Bhupen Hazarika will be celebrated in a grand manner across the State along with several parts of the country and abroad tomorrow.

Special arrangements have also been made in Dhaka to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Bard of Brahmaputra. In West Bengal (Kolkata) and Mumbai too, a number of events have been reportedly planned to celebrate the occasion.

In Guwahati, the Department of Cultural Affairs has planned a daylong programme at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Memorial located in Jalukbari.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), too, has lined up a programme, ‘Uddipana,’ at the Dighalipukhuripaar from 6 pm near the life statute of the former chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

The Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute will also organise a programme at the Rudra Barua Auditorium, Jyoti Chitraban complex, Kahilipara, from 3 pm onwards. Film critic Manoj Borpujari will deliver a lecture on ‘Dr Bhupen Hazarika and his association with cinema.’

Apart from Guwahati, special arrangements have been made at Sadiya, the legend’s birth place, along with Dhubri, Tezpur and Kaliabor where the maestro had spent different phases of his life. A number of educational institutes and music schools and colleges have braced up for the occasion.

