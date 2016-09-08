According to an ASTEC press release, this is towards meeting the objective of utilisation of data generated under Space-Based Information Support for Decentralised Planning (SIS-DP), a programme sponsored by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO in which Assam Remote Sensing Application Centre (ARSAC) of ASTEC was identified by the Government of Assam as the nodal agency to execute the task as a partner institute.

The GIS database is being uploaded in ‘Bhuvan Panchayat,’ a web portal developed centrally by ISRO for activity planning by panchayats. Assets mapping using mobile applications are embedded in this portal to be used by the panchayat officials. Towards outreach for capacity building, asset mapping and activity planning, an online demonstration–cum-discussion was held on the occasion.

The launch meeting was inaugurated by Dr JB Ekka, Commissioner, P&RD, who explained the importance of the programme. Avinash Chouhan, scientist of NESAC demonstrated the utility of Bhuvan Panchayat portal and mobile application for assets mapping. The launch was a start-up for further capacity building at State, district and anchalik panchayat-level activity planning.

In the first phase, Sonitpur and Kamrup districts were prioritised for assets mapping and activity planning by Panchayati Raj institutions, the press release said.