 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 08, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
ASTEC launches outreach activities for space-based projects
STAFF Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 7 - Launch of outreach activities for space-based projects for Empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions (EPRIS) was initiated at the office of the Commissioner of Panchayat and Rural Development here recently by the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC).

According to an ASTEC press release, this is towards meeting the objective of utilisation of data generated under Space-Based Information Support for Decentralised Planning (SIS-DP), a programme sponsored by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO in which Assam Remote Sensing Application Centre (ARSAC) of ASTEC was identified by the Government of Assam as the nodal agency to execute the task as a partner institute.

The GIS database is being uploaded in ‘Bhuvan Panchayat,’ a web portal developed centrally by ISRO for activity planning by panchayats. Assets mapping using mobile applications are embedded in this portal to be used by the panchayat officials. Towards outreach for capacity building, asset mapping and activity planning, an online demonstration–cum-discussion was held on the occasion.

The launch meeting was inaugurated by Dr JB Ekka, Commissioner, P&RD, who explained the importance of the programme. Avinash Chouhan, scientist of NESAC demonstrated the utility of Bhuvan Panchayat portal and mobile application for assets mapping. The launch was a start-up for further capacity building at State, district and anchalik panchayat-level activity planning.

In the first phase, Sonitpur and Kamrup districts were prioritised for assets mapping and activity planning by Panchayati Raj institutions, the press release said.

City »
State »
  • Bhupenda’s birth anniversary today
  • Brajanath Sharma Drama Fest from Sept 10
  • Wholesale prices of food commodities
  • Govt’s neo-liberal policies criticised
  • Discussion on food processing sector
  • Capacity building workshop held at GU
  • Media festival Confluence begins
  • Bank of India officials prevent fraud bid
  • 7 middlemen picked up at GMCH
  • Trading houses sealed
    		•
  • Rly Minister discusses Dibrugarh-Tinsukia line
  • State Govt asked to fix wages, perks
  • Flash floods inundate Udalguri villages
  • APCC meet analyses Assembly poll loss
  • KAAC appoints departmental board chiefs
  • Goalpara DC selected for British fellowship
  • Erratic NG supply threatens APL’s survival
  • Importance of teachers underlined
  • Body recovered, one missing
  • Two raped in Dhakuwakhona
  • Soil health cards distributed
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • SC concerned over rights violation in Manipur
  • Mary Kom's tips to handle life’s ‘punches’
  • Gang tries to sell stolen car online, held
  • Assembly pays tributes to Pul, Tumpak Ete
  • Anti-war rallies held in Tripura
    		•
  • Djokovic sets up semis clash with Monfils
  • Wozniacki, Kerber to clash in semis
  • Navajyoti humiliate GTC
  • Sania-Barbara pair out of US Open
  • ICC withdraws two-tier Test proposal
    		•
     
     