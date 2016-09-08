 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 08, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Army Chief briefs Rajnath on NE scenario
Spl Correspondent
 NEW DELHI, Sept 7 - A day after touring forward bases in Assam, Army chief General Dalbir Singh called on Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him various issues concerning the country’s security along its international border with China.

During the 15-minute meeting, the Army chief also apprised the Home Minister about the situation along the border, sources said.

General Dalbir Singh, Chief of the Army Staff, visited the Gajraj Corps at Tezpur, yesterday, as part of his visits to various formations of the Army, to review their operational readiness and the internal security situation. The Army Chief was briefed by Lt General D Anbu, General Officer Commanding Gajraj Corps.

General Dalbir Singh was in Assam for two days on September 5-6 and was accompanied by Lt General Praveen Bakshi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command.

He was updated on the security situation in Assam by the Corps Commander. The Army had mounted a number of counter insurgency operations against militant outfits in the region with mixed results.

The Chief of Army Staff also reviewed the defence preparedness of Gajraj Corps as it is deployed on the line of Actual Control, the de facto boundary between India and China.

City »
State »
  • Bhupenda’s birth anniversary today
  • Brajanath Sharma Drama Fest from Sept 10
  • Wholesale prices of food commodities
  • Govt’s neo-liberal policies criticised
  • Discussion on food processing sector
  • Capacity building workshop held at GU
  • Media festival Confluence begins
  • Bank of India officials prevent fraud bid
  • 7 middlemen picked up at GMCH
  • Trading houses sealed
    		•
  • Rly Minister discusses Dibrugarh-Tinsukia line
  • State Govt asked to fix wages, perks
  • Flash floods inundate Udalguri villages
  • APCC meet analyses Assembly poll loss
  • KAAC appoints departmental board chiefs
  • Goalpara DC selected for British fellowship
  • Erratic NG supply threatens APL’s survival
  • Importance of teachers underlined
  • Body recovered, one missing
  • Two raped in Dhakuwakhona
  • Soil health cards distributed
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • SC concerned over rights violation in Manipur
  • Mary Kom's tips to handle life’s ‘punches’
  • Gang tries to sell stolen car online, held
  • Assembly pays tributes to Pul, Tumpak Ete
  • Anti-war rallies held in Tripura
    		•
  • Djokovic sets up semis clash with Monfils
  • Wozniacki, Kerber to clash in semis
  • Navajyoti humiliate GTC
  • Sania-Barbara pair out of US Open
  • ICC withdraws two-tier Test proposal
    		•
     
     