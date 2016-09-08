During the 15-minute meeting, the Army chief also apprised the Home Minister about the situation along the border, sources said.

General Dalbir Singh, Chief of the Army Staff, visited the Gajraj Corps at Tezpur, yesterday, as part of his visits to various formations of the Army, to review their operational readiness and the internal security situation. The Army Chief was briefed by Lt General D Anbu, General Officer Commanding Gajraj Corps.

General Dalbir Singh was in Assam for two days on September 5-6 and was accompanied by Lt General Praveen Bakshi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command.

He was updated on the security situation in Assam by the Corps Commander. The Army had mounted a number of counter insurgency operations against militant outfits in the region with mixed results.

The Chief of Army Staff also reviewed the defence preparedness of Gajraj Corps as it is deployed on the line of Actual Control, the de facto boundary between India and China.