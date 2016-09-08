

The new Deputy Commissioner’s office of Majuli being spruced up on Wednesday. – UB Photos The new Deputy Commissioner’s office of Majuli being spruced up on Wednesday. – UB Photos

The important hubs like Bongaon Tiniali, Garamur and Kamalabari reverberated with melodies of classical borgeet and the patriotic songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Bipin Chaudang, which thematically expressed utmost love and responsibility for the motherland Assam.

The administration has declared a local holiday for tomorrow for the grand celebration.

Meanwhile, arriving at the river island today, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that his government has decided to celebrate the inaugural function of Majuli district on the birthday of Dr Bhupen Hazarika on September 8 in recognition of his immense contribution to popularise the cultural heritage of the river island across the globe.

During an interaction with the media, the Chief Minister said that in the 100 days schedule of the new State Government he prioritised to eradicate corruption in all the government departments which even made a positive impact in Majuli too.

According to Sonowal Majuli will definitely prosper in future if corruption in government offices is eradicated.

A Cabinet meeting will also be held in the morning hours tomorrow to prepare a road map by all the government departments for the protection and development of Majuli.

The necessary arrangements for the mega function are being completed at the Majuli College playground near the Dariya bridge by the administration. The cultural troupes also did their extensive rehearsals at Garamur today to make their performance a grand success in tomorrow’s ceremony.

Cultural officer Angshuman Dutta said that the performances will include spiritual songs and classical Sattriya dance, mridongiya gayon and the traditional songs and dances of various communities of Majuli.