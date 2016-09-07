



"We have planned to introduce a Jana Satabdi train to run from Jorhat station to Guwahati. At present only one Jana Satabdi train runs from Guwahati to Jorhat. Besides, Jorhat railway station will also be upgraded with modern facilities for passengers," said Gohain.

He also added that shifting of railway goods yard from urban Jorhat to Cinnamara and the construction of a three-lane overbridge on the Na Ali railway gate are his priorities and these will be started soon in the city.

As the movement of several goods trains on the city-routes caused traffic problems on a regular basis, sensitive citizens and many social organisations including AJYCP had been demanding the shifting of the goods-yard from the urban area along with the demand for construction of an overbridge at Na-Ali railway gate.

The timing of Alipurduar Intercity Express train at Jorhat station has been changed from 4:30 am to 6 am, as many people have been demanding the change of timing for a long time, said Gohain.

Asked whether the railway authority has decided to introduce any train like the Rajdhani Express between Jorhat and Delhi, he replied that it is yet to be finalised though the issue is under consideration.