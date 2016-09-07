It is learnt that the two accused along with one Niranjan Das, a resident of Ganakpara has been running a fake NGO named, 'Babasaheb BR Ambedkar Society, Research and Education Centre' since 2014.

The touts collected Rs 5000 from each applicant as membership fee of the NGO. Gitika Barman, a woman from Kawaimari under Sarthebari police station paid an amount of Rs 30,000 as joining and training fee and as time passed she demanded refund of the money. But the culprits did not pay any attention to her requests. And then the aggrieved woman lodged an FIR with the Tarabari police station, who registered the case no. 257\16 us 420\406\34 IPC and arrested the duo. The third accused Niranjan Dey is absconding.