Financial aid to Cachar landslide victims

Correspondent

SILCHAR , Sept 6 - On the sidelines of foundation laying of a project of road widening and strengthening worth Rs 20.34 crore from Holy Cross School point, Silchar to Sonabari Ghat under Sonai constituency under the PWD NH Division here today, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal handed over cheque of Rs 4 lakh each to the family members of the persons who were killed in the recent landslide at Pani Chowki forest village in Kachudaram under Sonai circle of Cachar district. At least four people were killed in the landslide out of which three bodies were recovered. Shamim Ahmed Laskar, project officer of the Cachar District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) informed that the financial assistance is extended to the family members of the victims as per provisions of the SDRF. On the other hand, Laskar informed that a two-member team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) Shillong, visited and inspected the landslide-affected area. He said that the team will communicate its report to DDMA soon.