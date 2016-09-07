Dr Goswami while delivering the ninth Dr Dhanjit Medhi Memorial Annual Lecture here, also said, "…in the context of the growing trend of hatred, social unrest and fratricide, which of course is a consequence of the consumerist lifestyle of the people, the educational institutes can be the most appropriate juncture to mend the future generations with the ethos of moral values and spiritualism". He further said, "a student with a brilliant academic background, may not be worthy enough and rather be a detriment to the society, if he is a complete bankrupt in terms of moral values".

Reiterating the need to incorporate the curriculum of value-based moral and spiritual education in the academia, he said, spiritualism is not confined to any one particular religion. It is the refinement of one's soul, inculcation of the spirit of equality, mercifulness, endurance and generosity.

In the symposium organised in memory of Late Dr Dhanjit Medhi, former Principal in-charge of Sonapur College, Professor Tuaram Khanikor, retired faculty member of English, Swahid Mani Ram Dewan College, Charing, Sibasagar, delivered the inaugural speech after the lighting of the lamp. In his speech, Professor Khanikor said, "excessive aspiration invites apprehension and the latter pushes an individual towards seclusion. Spiritualism is the only possible way to get rid of it".

Earlier in the meeting, Dr. Devabrot Khanikor, Principal of the college gave the welcome address. Referring to the reiteration of the former President of India, noted scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam for a spiritual transformation, Dr Khanikor said that Sonapur College is sincerely making efforts towards inculcating the spirit of moral values among the student community. The meeting was also attended by Atul Bora, MLA of Dispur LAC, who while addressing the gathering appealed to the student community to relish the beauty of mother nature, sparing some time from their busy schedule of engrossing with virtual reality on social sites such as Facebook, WhatsApp etc.

In the meeting, Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami, released a book of Late Dr Medhi titled, Asomor Magh bihu: Eti Samikshya (Maghbihu of Assam: A Review), edited by noted folklorist Murulidhar Das and educationists Jogen Kalita and Dr Mani Ram Kalita. The book is published by the Dr Dhanjit Medhi Foundation, a Memorial Trust floated for the promotion and patronage of activities upholding the ethos of education, literature and culture, more specifically those pertaining to the folk culture, traditional knowledge etc. The annual research journal of the college Sona Sofia was also released in the meeting by Professor Tuaram Khanikor. In the meeting which was anchored by Dipjyoti Deka, faculty member, the students performed a Borgeet and a Tokari Geet. Dr Biman Patowary, secretary general of Dr Dhanjit Medhi Foundation offered the vote of thanks.