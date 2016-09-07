



She was briefed on some basic problems of the city and the district in general. The DC was apprised about the alleged corruption and irregularities in the district administration, right from the DC's office to the panchayat-level office. The newsmen also highlighted the problems of narrow roads, traffic snarls, problem of unscientific sewerage system, problem of sanitation, price rise and illicit liquor trade.

The DC was also asked to facilitate use of Assamese language as per the Assam Official Language Act, among others.