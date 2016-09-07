 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 07, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Dibrugarh DC interacts with media
Staff Correspondent

 
 DIBRUGARH, Sept 6 - The newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh, Laya Madduri interacted with the mediapersons here on Monday and sought to know from them about various problems ailing the district.

She was briefed on some basic problems of the city and the district in general. The DC was apprised about the alleged corruption and irregularities in the district administration, right from the DC's office to the panchayat-level office. The newsmen also highlighted the problems of narrow roads, traffic snarls, problem of unscientific sewerage system, problem of sanitation, price rise and illicit liquor trade.

The DC was also asked to facilitate use of Assamese language as per the Assam Official Language Act, among others.

City »
State »
  • Beware of unscrupulous traders!
  • 7th Vatavaran Film Festival from today
  • Body of newborn found in GMCH lavatory
  • Dakhinpat Sattra land cleared of encroachment
  • 'Implement Wage Board recommendations'
  • Md Tayebulla commemoration committee formed
  • NDRF mock drill on industrial disaster
    		•
  • Several teachers felicitated on Teachers' Day
  • Mising, Rabha, Tiwas demand inclusion in VIth
  • State artist nominated to global art forum
  • Dibrugarh DC interacts with media
  • Auniati satradhikar lays stress on moral values
  • Victims of witch-hunting rehabilitated
  • Financial aid to Cachar landslide victims
  • Two frauds held in Barpeta dist
  • Gohain assures better rail services in Jorhat
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Mother Teresa Film Fest gets underway
  • Villagers declare non-cooperation with NSCN-K
  • Arunachal Govt to recruit teachers through APPSC
  • Meghalaya to ratify GST on Friday
  • Rains cause heavy damages in West Siang
    		•
  • Serena scripts history, Murray in quarters
  • Sania-Strycova in US Open quarters
  • Sindhu, Gopichand felicitated in Mumbai
  • National TT academy opened at Udharbondh
  • Sunrise get walk over against Dynamo
  • Assam sepak takraw teams for jr nat'l
  • UN Brahma Gold Cup from September 22
    		•
     
     