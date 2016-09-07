The above is a forum formed by a group of ten internationally acclaimed artists of repute. He is stated to be the only member from India. The PSI-ART is a group of international-level artists and poets dedicated with an intention of proposing a parallel space in this world.

The other nine members of the PSI-ART are Edgar Piel (Core Member), Gerd Jorgens and Manfred Koschabek of Germany, Manfred Erversz (Core Member), Finn Bomann Larsen and Tony Mori Abraham of Norway, Michael Main of USA, Christina Matha (Core Member) of Italy and Nipon Jungkina of Thailand.

It may be mentioned here that Dadul Chaliha has already earned fame for his valuable works in field art, painting, traditional endangered handicraft, sculpture etc.

The nomination of Dadul's name for an international artists' forum as the only Indian has been well accepted by art lovers of the State.