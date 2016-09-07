 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 07, 2016
State artist nominated to global art forum
Correspondent
 MANGALDAI, Sept 6 - Dadul Chaliha, an upcoming artist, painter, sculptor and a permanent resident of Mangaldai has reportedly been nominated as a member of the prestigious Post Symbolism International Art (PSI-ART).

The above is a forum formed by a group of ten internationally acclaimed artists of repute. He is stated to be the only member from India. The PSI-ART is a group of international-level artists and poets dedicated with an intention of proposing a parallel space in this world.

The other nine members of the PSI-ART are Edgar Piel (Core Member), Gerd Jorgens and Manfred Koschabek of Germany, Manfred Erversz (Core Member), Finn Bomann Larsen and Tony Mori Abraham of Norway, Michael Main of USA, Christina Matha (Core Member) of Italy and Nipon Jungkina of Thailand.

It may be mentioned here that Dadul Chaliha has already earned fame for his valuable works in field art, painting, traditional endangered handicraft, sculpture etc.

The nomination of Dadul's name for an international artists' forum as the only Indian has been well accepted by art lovers of the State.

