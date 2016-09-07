 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Mising, Rabha, Tiwas demand inclusion in VIth
Correspondent
 SILAPATHAR, Sept 6 - The Takam Mising Porin Kebang, All Rabha Students' Union and All Tiwa Students' Union have demanded inclusion of their communities in the Sixth Schedule, a press release stated.

The meeting was jointly presided over by Noresh Kumbang, president of TMPK, Romensing Rabha of Rabha Students' Union and Dipen Morsong of Tiwa Students' Union.

The president of Mising Bane Kebang, Paramananda Chayengia and Rabha Sixth Schedule Demand Committee office-bearer Kushdovj Rongha also attended the programme.

