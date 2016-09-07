In Hailakandi: Altogether, 30 teachers of different schools were felicitated on the occasion of 55th Teachers' Day.

The main programme was organised by the district administration and State Education Department at the auditorium of the Women's College. A meeting held on the occasion was presided over by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi, Ruthlianthan.

It was addressed by the Principal of the Women's College, Bijoy Kumar Dhar, president of Barak Upatyaka Banga Sahitya O Sanskriti Sanmilan, Nitish Bhattacharjee, Principal of Public Higher Secondary School, Sirajul Islam Majharbhuiya, Jakir Hussain Choudhury, Md Ali Majharbhuiya, Samsul Islam, Syed Ahmed Laskar, Abdul Multi, D Hatibaruah, and Deputy Inspector of Schools, Iqbal Hussain Barbhuiya, among others. All the speakers highlighted the life and ideals of Dr Radhakrishnan and urged the teachers to follow the path shown by him. Besides, 12 teachers were presented certificates issued by the State Government.

In another programe, the Rotary Club of Hailakandi felicitated three eminent teachers, namely Rita Chanda, Arun Chakraborty and Santanu Dutta. A function was also organised on the occasion in the premises of the Rotary Club.

In Dergaon: In all, 20 retired teachers of greater Brahmaputra area were felicitated at a function held at Bahguri Udayan Janajati High school.

A Teachers' Day programme organised by Brahmaputra Anchalik Sahitya-Sanskriti Sanmilani in association with Ramdhenu Sahitya-Sanskriti Gosthi was inaugurated by Amulya Tamuli, the Headmaster of Bahguri Udayan Janajati High School by hoisting the flag.

Later, the open meeting which was chaired by Ananda Sarma was inaugurated by Prafulla Bhuyan. Taking part as the appointed speaker, retired Education Officer Bhuban Chandra Dutta highlighted the life and activities of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, while retired Subject Teacher Budheswar Kakoti explained the role of teachers.

Delivering a speech as distinguished guest, research scholar of Gauhati University Sanjoy Kumar Hazarika opined that teachers do not retire as they are the real architects of society. He also urged the students to be more skill-oriented rather than being career-centric.

In the meeting which was moderated by Ajit Kumar Bora and Ghanakanta Neog, altogether 26 teachers were felicitated, while three awards, namely Sikshak Surya, Adarsha Sikshak and Kriti Sikshak were given to Lakhiram Hazarika, Khanindra Kumar Bora and Tileswar Das respectively.

The meeting was also addressed by Prafulla Pujari and Lakhiram Hazarika, while Moniram Bora took part as invited guest. On the other hand, 18 teachers were also felicitated at Khanikar SB School. A meeting on the occasion was chaired by Jatin Phukan and moderated by Arun Bikash Baruah. The newly-constructed school library was inaugurated by Dr Binjan Chandra Bordoloi of Burhalikson Sugarcane Research Station.

Later, a discussion on 'Role of Teachers and Contribution of Society in the Development of Education' was chaired by Birendra Nath Baruah and participated in by Khogeswar Bora, Ritunjay Bhuyan and Rajib Sarma. In the programme, Bhola Hazarika and Shiva Sarma were felicitated. Khogeswar Bora and Shiva Sarma subsequently donated books to the library.

In Tezpur: Different academic institutions, including private and Government schools and colleges in and around Tezpur town, besides Tezpur University and Kendriya Vidyalaya celebrated the day with gaiety.

The district administration in association with the office of the Inspector of Schools, SDC, Tezpur, DEEO of Sonitpur celebrated the day at the District Library auditorium. The event was graced by Minister for Irrigation, Handloom, Textile and Sericulture, Ranjit Dutta, Tezpur MP Ramprasad Sharma, and local MLA Brindaban Goswami.

Attending the occasion as chief guest, noted litterateur Dr Swadhinata Mahanta spoke about the role of teachers in taking the society forward on the right track. Brindaban Goswami released a book written on the life of teachers.

Altogether, 53 teachers were felicitated in the programme. Moreover, Amali Mahanta who secured highest marks in the last HSLC final examination was presented an award. Tezpur BEd College too celebrated the day.

In Dibrugarh: Teachers' Day was celebrated throughout the district with fervour. In the city, the day was marked with elaborate programmes at several educational instititions, including the Vivekananda Vidyalaya, Sampoorna Kendra Vidyalaya, Govt Boys' HS School, Govt Girls' HS School, Graham Bazar Boys High School, Graham Bazar Girls' High School, etc. The colleges too obserevd the day with various functions.

In Gauripur: Altogether 56 teachers from the LP to college level were felicitated on the occasion of the 55th Teachers' day function held in the auditorium hall of the district library, Dhubri.

The meeting was chaired by Dhiraj Chaudhury, DC, Dhubri. The teachers include 13 from LP, 18 from ME&MV, 18 from High School, two from Dhubri Academic Council, two college teachers and three HS teachers. A souvenir Abhinandan, edited by Zakir Hussain was released by the Dhubri DC.

In Kaziranga: Teachers' Day was celebrated in and around Kaziranga on Monday. At Rising Sun English School, Kohora, the celebrations started with cutting of a cake by noted retired teacher and former journalist Bapkon Das and State Silpi Bota awardee Nunusingh Karmakar.

In his keynote address to the teachers, students as well as guardians, Bapkon Das reminded the students about the contributions of Dr Radhakrishnan in nation-building. He stressed on sincerity and regularity and advised the students to achieve their respective goals by putting 100 per cent effort, adding that education is a very important part in an individual's life. He also advised the teachers to be sincere.

Nunusingh Karmakar urged the students to explore their latent potential so that they could shine in life. Later, the students performed cultural programmes.

Shankardev Shishu Niketan also celebrated Teachers' Day with several programmes.

In Haflong: The day was celebrated centrally at the District Library auditorium, where teachers, students and staff from all the schools of the district participated.

Prakanta Warisa, executive member i/c for Education graced the occasion as the chief guest and spoke a few words. Deputy Commissioner Amarendra Baruah was also present at the programme.

After garlanding the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and lighting the ceremonial lamp, citations and awards were distributed. A speech competition was also held for the students and prizes were distributed at the end of the programme.

Teachers who were felicitated included Roma Bonner of St. Agnes' Higher Secondary School, Haflong and Munindra Narayan Deka of VP Mahur Higher Secondary School. Teachers awarded by the SEBA and AHSEC are Apurba Rai, Md. Azghar Ahmed and Partha Sarathi Das from Mahur Higher Secondary School, Jitumoni Ozah from Public English High School of Harangjao, Roma Bonner from St. Agnes' Higher Secondary School of Haflong, SS Dutta Roy from Don Bosco Higher Secondary School of Haflong, Dipti Bhusan Das from Hajadisa ME School and Rupak Ranjan Dhar of Nablaidisa ME School.

Teachers from elementary and primary sections were also felicitated with appreciation included Salomi Kiro from St. Agnes Higher Secondary School of Haflong, Remneihzuavi Kemprai from CHT Synod Higher Secondary School of Haflong and Paulus Suchiang from Don Bosco Higher Secondary School. The Best School Award was presented to Public English High School of Harangjao and Don Bosco Higher Secondary School.

In the speech competition, Bikram Johori from Vivekananda High School from Haflong, Anisha Gorlosa from St. Agnes' Higher Secondary School and Akshat Chakravarty from Don Bosco Higher Secondary School won first, second and third prizes respectively.

Inspector of Schools Gayatri Naiding also spoke during the occasion and encouraged the teachers to continue their selfless service. At the end of the programme, Deputy Inspector of Schools P Nunisa delivered the vote of thanks. Others present were NCHAC secretary LZ Nampui, PEOs, APEOs, officers and staff of the department.

In Kokrajhar: The Education Department of BTC celebrated the day centrally at the auditorium of Basic Training Centre at Kokrajhar. In all, 155 retired teachers were felicitated, while 19 in-service teachers were also feted for their good service and nine for best service. The teachers were gifted a citation, a shawl, arnai, and cash award each.

Attending as chief guest, State Forest Minister Promila Rani Brahma spoke a few words. Prominent among those who attended the programme were Executive Member of BTC Daneswar Goyary, Director of BTC Education Department Rabishankar Borgoyary, and BTC Education Secretary Robinson Musahary.