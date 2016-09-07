 
Guwahati, Wednesday, September 07, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
UN Brahma Gold Cup from September 22
Correspondent
 UDALGURI, Sept 6 - The 23rd edition of the Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Gold Cup Football Tournament is going to be held at Udalguri Stadium from September 22, this was disclosed by Samuel Daimari,honorary secretary of the Udalguri District Sports Association (UDSA) today.

The UDSA sources further informed that a total of twelve teams including four league champions of Udalguri district and eight teams like defending champion Football Academy, Dhupdhara of Goalpara, Salbagan FC, Global Sports Academy, SSB, Ranidanga,WB, Darjiling FC, ASEB Sports Club, ITPF, Jharkhand and Army Supply Core Centre of Bengaluru are going to take part in the championship.

It is also known that a few more teams from Guwahati, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Bihar have been contacted.

City »
State »
  • Beware of unscrupulous traders!
  • 7th Vatavaran Film Festival from today
  • Body of newborn found in GMCH lavatory
  • Dakhinpat Sattra land cleared of encroachment
  • 'Implement Wage Board recommendations'
  • Md Tayebulla commemoration committee formed
  • NDRF mock drill on industrial disaster
    		•
  • Several teachers felicitated on Teachers' Day
  • Mising, Rabha, Tiwas demand inclusion in VIth
  • State artist nominated to global art forum
  • Dibrugarh DC interacts with media
  • Auniati satradhikar lays stress on moral values
  • Victims of witch-hunting rehabilitated
  • Financial aid to Cachar landslide victims
  • Two frauds held in Barpeta dist
  • Gohain assures better rail services in Jorhat
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Mother Teresa Film Fest gets underway
  • Villagers declare non-cooperation with NSCN-K
  • Arunachal Govt to recruit teachers through APPSC
  • Meghalaya to ratify GST on Friday
  • Rains cause heavy damages in West Siang
    		•
  • Serena scripts history, Murray in quarters
  • Sania-Strycova in US Open quarters
  • Sindhu, Gopichand felicitated in Mumbai
  • National TT academy opened at Udharbondh
  • Sunrise get walk over against Dynamo
  • Assam sepak takraw teams for jr nat'l
  • UN Brahma Gold Cup from September 22
    		•
     
     