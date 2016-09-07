The UDSA sources further informed that a total of twelve teams including four league champions of Udalguri district and eight teams like defending champion Football Academy, Dhupdhara of Goalpara, Salbagan FC, Global Sports Academy, SSB, Ranidanga,WB, Darjiling FC, ASEB Sports Club, ITPF, Jharkhand and Army Supply Core Centre of Bengaluru are going to take part in the championship.

It is also known that a few more teams from Guwahati, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Bihar have been contacted.