UDALGURI, Sept 6 - The 23rd edition of the Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Gold Cup Football Tournament is going to be held at Udalguri Stadium from September 22, this was disclosed by Samuel Daimari,honorary secretary of the Udalguri District Sports Association (UDSA) today.
The UDSA sources further informed that a total of twelve teams including four league champions of Udalguri district and eight teams like defending champion Football Academy, Dhupdhara of Goalpara, Salbagan FC, Global Sports Academy, SSB, Ranidanga,WB, Darjiling FC, ASEB Sports Club, ITPF, Jharkhand and Army Supply Core Centre of Bengaluru are going to take part in the championship.
It is also known that a few more teams from Guwahati, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Bihar have been contacted.