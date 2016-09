Assam sepak takraw teams for jr nat'l



GUWAHATI, Sept 6 - The Assam Sepak Takraw Association has announced the State boys and girls teams for the 20th Junior National Sepak Takraw Championship which is scheduled to be held at Debangiri in Karnataka from September 9 to 13, stated a release issued by secretary Bishnuram Nunisa. The teams: (Boys) Khagendra Kumar Chutia, Sekhar Deka Baruah, Hamar Deka Baruah, Cha Wilin, L Ranjit Singh, Mingleng Thoiba Singh. (Girls) L Priya devi, O Chan Chan Devi, RK Pratichana Devi, K Debita Devi, Th Pramita Sinha. Officials: Ng Iboncha Singha, Th Manindra Singha, Bidhujogi Singh.