Sunrise get walk over against Dynamo
Sports reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 6 - Dynamo Club completed their GSA Super League engagement without point and relegated to the A division as in the last match today they did not turn up against Sunrise Athletic Club.

This year the RG Baruah Super Division League was confined to seven teams as the Food Corporation of India (FCI) Sports Club did not field their team. Dynamo Club, once counted as one of the most challenging teams in the city football scenario, performed poorly this season and lost all the six matches, including today's walk over.

With today's three points Sunrise Athletic Club finished the league with 10 points.

Tomorrow, Navajyoti Club will play against Gauhati Town Club in their last match of the season.

