This was followed by the signing of the agreements between Stag International and Table Tennis Club of Udharbondh. The new academy housed at the indoor sports complex of the Table Tennis Club is named as the STAG TTC Table Tennis Academy.

After the inauguration, Bhushan Thakur, project head of 1 million players by 2020 said that the efforts put by the members of the club is an encouraging sign for the development and promotion of the sport here. "We ensure total cooperation to the TT Club," Thakur said.

Terming this to be a red letter day for the TT Club fraternity and for the people of Udharbondh, Pranabananda Das, director of the academy said that this academy will open a new vista for the budding players. "Since 1993, the club has been working for the development of table tennis. We are happy to see our dream coming true," an elated Das said. Office bearers of Silchar and Karimganj DSAs along with other distinguished personalities attended the occasion.